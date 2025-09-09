Thomas Fazi

Mike Moschos
Well written and interesting essay. In the United States during the 1830s, the nation consciously stood at a fork in the road between two radically different state formation logics. One was the Henry Clay style “American System,” which aimed to bind the continent by imposing continental divisions of labor, aligning each region to a specialized economic role, coordinated by powerful centralized institutions, national credit, and elite policy‐making networks, in short, economic central planning. The other was the Jacksonian republican path, a multi-tiered, federated system that diffused economic and political power downward, cultivated redundancy across all spheres (economic, scientific, institutional), preserved local agency and institutional pluralism, and “bound” its vast territory not by forced specialization but by creating many centers of productive power all actively trading with one another. This produced both cohesion and dramatically higher broad-based economic dynamism without collapsing sovereignty into one central node. Unfortunately, this was largely nullified by a set of actions and changes in the post WW2 decades. But beneath the surface there are signs that the ghosts of the past may be stirring.

Also unfortunately, and relatedly, post WW2, and then, more importantly, post advent of Globalization, Europe unfortunately chose (or, I should say, the European peoples had it chosen for them) to pursue something much closer to the former, not a genuine federated system, but a technocratic, centralized arrangement whose internal logic more closely resembled the late Austro-Hungarian Empire, centrally coordinated economic blocs, harmonized regulations, and policy spheres designed to suppress political variability in the name of “integration.” Thus, the project carried a structural rot from the beginning, and when it finally got into the air with enactment of the Schengen and the Lisbon treaties producing dependency, vulnerability to shocks, and democratic brittleness, because it internalized the very logic of managed continental division of labor that Jacksonians had rejected in the 1830s as unfit for a truly democratic, pluralistic polity

Kathryn Hayman
3d

I haven't read all of your article yet but my first thought is that the European Union should have remained a trading partnership (maybe a bit like BRICS). The Common Market was formed just after the war I think out of the Coal and Steel Union. Britain joined in 1973 as I recall and soon after many of our beautiful apple orchards in southeast England were dug up because they weren't competitive due to the varying size of the apples. There were also these crazy meat, butter and other "mountains" and wine lakes as they call them or was it milk lakes? I can't remember now. It all seemed crazy then and it sure is crazy now. Perhaps it should have stayed as the original six countries that formed it in the first place, but then the politics crept in and it became what it is today. A frigging disaster.

