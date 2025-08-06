Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4d

Once you understand that germany is ruled by sociopaths whose power stems from pleasing their American Master, everything they do makes perfect sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
4dEdited

On the hypocrisy of European Colonialists Complaining About Migration

The far right in Europe are all too eager to focus on blaming their woes on "immigration"...which is the bait fed to them by the oligarchy that controls European countries.

In fact the difficulties of common people are due to the neoliberal oligarchs that supress wages, refuse to tax wealth, and BTW destroy European culture by pronoting hollywood, disney, hamburger food culture etc.

And immigration to Europe is not by mistake. Its a product of European 500-year history of colonial plunder of the rest of the world. Not only England or France. Germany too has a colonial history, Belgium, NetherlNds, Spain, Portugal, even Seeden and Denmark.

And during WW II European nations enlisted hundreds of thousands of soldiers from these colonies ( that is a fascist enterprise by the way) to die for them in a fight against the OTHER fascists in Europe. WW II was a fight BETWEEN colonial fascist nations mostly , and that includes Jim Crow USA.

So before any politicians in Europe dare to complain about immigration from their former colonies, they must first create a national plan to apologigize for these crimes against humanity, create a reconciliation comission to document the crimes they commited, and pay back reparations to the nations they raped. And pay some extra for the benefit of having their national language being globally spoken instead of being just one among many local languages spoken only in Europe.

Not one single political party in Europe has done this.

So any cries about immigration are one-eyed and by people who want to retain the stolen benefit and national wealth of colonialism while whinginging about its natural outcome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture