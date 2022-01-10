Toby Green and I have written a new essay looking at the question of the “collective good” in the pandemic, whether the latter has been served by lockdowns, and whether alternative approaches - such as that of the Great Barrington Declaration - would have proven more effective in safeguarding the collective good, and even saving lives.
Thanks again Thomas and Toby.
Unfortunately the modern Left in the UK chose to use the last two years to extend their campaign of name-calling and shaming the very people whose votes they need when they could have been leading a revolution against big capital, pharma and tech.
This is how they needed to sound from the outset... https://beefheart.substack.com/p/what-is-a-society
Thanks again Thomas and Toby.
Unfortunately the modern Left in the UK chose to use the last two years to extend their campaign of name-calling and shaming the very people whose votes they need when they could have been leading a revolution against big capital, pharma and tech.
This is how they needed to sound from the outset... https://beefheart.substack.com/p/what-is-a-society