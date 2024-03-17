“Have you all lost your minds?”
Sahra Wagenknecht's harrowing speech about the folly of Germany’s warmongering approach to Russia
Sahra Wagenknecht — for several years one of the leading members of the Left Party (Die Linke) and now the leader of the recently formed Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance – Reason and Justice (Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht – Vernunft und Gerechtigkeit) — has recently given a harrowing speech in the German Parliament on the folly of Germany’s warmongering approach to Russia.
A rare voice of reason in a country — and indeed a continent — gone mad.
Thanks for posting her speech. Cogent courage like hers is urgently needed now.
This just made my day! Thank you! I hope this politician’s refreshing honesty and passion signals a sea change in European attitudes after that arrogant prat Macron stoking antagonism by threatening to put ‘boots on the ground’.