Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
St Stephen's avatar
St Stephen
9h

Whilst I respect both Thomas Fazi's and Pascal Lottaz's intelligent analyses, I find assertions such as Israel is "desperate" and losing "the PR war", or that such considerations influenced its decision to attack Iran, improbable and wishful thinking. That the US approved and effectively colluded in the attack is obvious. The invasion of Iraq already proved that protests, demonstrations and public opinion in the West count for nothing. This has again been confirmed by the genocide in Gaza. The past five years have shown us that "our" democratic-cum-totalitarian governments recoil before nothing. Timid noises and lip-service from the whores of Berlin, Downing Street and the Elysée prove/mean nothing. Israel is operating not from weakness but from strength, secure in the certainty of US support and that it will be held to account for nothing: not even the use nuclear weapons, for which justificaiton would be sure to be found and accepted. But it's true that the only thing that can save Iran in the long run is for the country to develop its own nuclear deterrent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Godfree Roberts's avatar
Godfree Roberts
6h

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: “The recent call from Biden (to Netanyahu) proves everything I said before. If the Americans want to stop something, they can make it stop. The claim that the Americans cannot force Israel to do something is nonsense.

According to some theories, Israel controls America. No sir, it is America that controls Israel.

The story about the Jewish and Zionist lobby is - forgive me for saying this - a joke invented by the Arabs so that they do not have to fight Israel.

They do this so that they can go to America, deposit their money there, and establish relations with America, under the pretext that they are establishing an Arab lobby in order to compete with the Jewish lobby.

After 75 years, we can see what came out of the Arab lobby. The Arab money is piling up in the American coffers, but that's it”. (April 2024)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture