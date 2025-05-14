Thomas Fazi

Debbie Lerman
19h

Oh Thomas! If you believe the EU vax contracts were negotiated by text messages between von der Leyen and Bourla, I have a "free speech platform" called "X" you might like to join.

All smoke and mirrors through the upside down inside out global propaganda looking glass.

The U.S. contracts with Pfizer were signed by the Pentagon, under "other transaction authority" which is a military pathway for buying stuff with no regulations or oversight. The manufacturing was completely unregulated thanks to this purchasing pathway, and the development was unregulated thanks to EUA. (chapter 5 of my book covers all of that :) ) Here's an article about it: https://debbielerman.substack.com/p/covid-mrna-vaccines-required-no-safety

I don't have the proof but I have little doubt that the authority to resort to those unregulated military pathways for development, manufacture, and purchasing of what were designated as military countermeasures were transferred through various treaties, MOUs (memorandi of understanding) etc. to the EU and NATO. It was all done through military channels. The von der Leyen/Bourla emails are a massive psyop distraction.

If you don't believe me, check this out: When Sasha Latypova and I published the Covid Dossier updates on March 25, 2025 (https://debbielerman.substack.com/p/the-covid-dossier-expanded), we included a link to an article revealing that all vaccine shipments to Germany and all distribution of vaccines in Germany occurred through a single location -- a NATO military base. The link was promptly removed, and the article can now be accessed only on the Wayback Machine.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220102081838/https://www.bundeswehr.de/de/aktuelles/meldungen/bundeswehr-verteilzentrum-corona-impfstoffe-quakenbrueck-5321550

3 replies by Thomas Fazi and others
Howard Steen
1d

Very good news,thanks. Anything that might help to expose the unconstitutional and anti-democratic secret deals made between unelected political leaders like Ursula von der “Lying” and corporations executives in the rapidly expanding European super fascist state has to be good news for the poor citizens who are always left in the dark while these rich and unaccountable elites literally get away with murder, in this case using an injection weapon.

