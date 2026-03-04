Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Pascal Clérotte
5d

Well, I think it's even simpler than that. Trump works for Israel. Period.

WRT China, there's speech and actions. Trump has systematically avoided any direct confrontation with China.

And China is not avoiding confrontation with the US. China's been playing smart. Take the ballistic technology proliferation for the past 20 years to the key bricks of its Belt and Road. The US and Israel are now bearing the brunt of it.Any attempt to sow disorder only reinforces China's standing as the prime source of order.

China as a matter of fact controls the Ormuz Straight and the red sea, indirectly...

Tony Buck
4d

Most of us organise our thoughts before expressing an opinion. This is usually a good policy.

But Trump has twigged that if you're the boss, you can make a good thing of expressing your thoughts BEFORE organising them - principally so as to confuse or mislead people.

