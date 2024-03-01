I’ve written for UnHerd about NATO’s dangerous military escalation against Russia. Over the past few days, we’ve had Macron raise the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine, Scholz confirm that Western specials troops are already in Ukraine — and actively participating in the targeting and firing of Western missiles on Russian targets, as the New York Times reported —, Stoltenberg say that NATO has given Ukraine the green light to use Western-supplied F-16s to strike targets in Russia, and NATO begin its largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War. Meanwhile, in recent months, we have witnessed a sustained propaganda campaign aimed at convincing European citizens that Russia is bent on invading Europe at some point in the more-or-less-near future — even though there’s absolutely no evidence to support this.

This is terrifyingly dangerous behaviour on NATO’s behalf: we are literally being dragged into an all-out war with Russia without even the hint of a public debate. Indeed, most people don’t realise that the only reason we’re not in a direct conflict with Russia yet is because Russia has so far shown great restraint in the face of Western aggression. But for how long? And how should we explain the increasingly unhinged policies of European governments? I see three options, all equally alarming:

1) European leaders have started to believe their own propaganda and are truly convinced Russia is bent on attacking Europe. If this is the case, it risks becoming a case of self-fulfilling prophecy: by defending themselves against this supposed risk, they of course make that risk more likely. Moreover, if they think Putin is a Hitler-like madman that could lash out at Europe at any moment, why are they constantly prodding and provoking him?

2) European leaders know that Russia is unlikely to invade but are raising this imaginary threat in order to strengthen their grip on power by militarising European societies and controlling citizens by keeping them in a state of permanent fear — and, of course, justify the continuation of the proxy war in Ukraine, as part of a wider strategy aimed at containing the Russo-Chinese challenge to US-centric system which European elites are ideologically and materially wedded to. The assumption in this case would be the opposite of what they publicly claim: that whatever Europe does, Russia won’t retaliate. This scenario is not only based on a very dangerous gamble — that since previous red lines were crossed without consequence, this will prove true in the future — but it presents the same risk as the former: it actually increases the risk of war.

3) European leaders have gone completely bonkers and are deliberately trying to precipitate a war with Russia, for reasons unfathomable to sane-minded people.

Read the article here.

Thanks for subscribing. Putting out high-quality journalism requires constant research, most of which goes unpaid, so if you appreciate my writing please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Aside from a fuzzy feeling inside of you, you’ll get access to exclusive articles such as this one.

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomasfazi

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)