Tito Botero
5h

There's one very serious problem with this article -- the idea that the fundamental problem is the "terrorist" Netanyahu. I'm sorry, but it is the whole Israeli society that is "terrorist". Sure, one (but only one) of Netanyahu's motivations may be to save his political career and stay out of jail, but every reliable poll I have seen has shown that the Israeli people are overwhelmingly in favor of his "terrorist" policies.

It is of course a lot easier (and much less courageous) to focus on Netanyahu as the problem, as one can more easily defend oneself against the charges of "anti-semitism" that will inevitably arise if one even dares to suggest that there is a fundamental problem with Israeli society itself. But it is fundamentally incorrect.

Kojo
5hEdited

"....but Israel is an ally of the US and the EU..."

I would suggest the picture is different.

The virulently racist zionist axis across Israel-US-Europe, is in control of the policy of all these countries. It's not allyship. There nations are puppeted by transnational interests. Even NATO is a puppet of these interests.

And its not new either. It is this axis, via its fifth-columnists in the US that has marshalled a mass murder spree, killing arabs and other muslim middle easterners and central asians, for two decades and counting now:

https://www.brown.edu/news/2021-09-01/costsofwar

All that didn't happen by mistake - its the work of a whole train of Wolfowitzes, Nulands, Selfdowitzes, Blinkens, etc.

And if you see mass murder going on in Palestine, and death squads unleashed in the west bank, well that's not a mistake either:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/05/20/2022-10828/in-the-matter-of-the-designation-of-kahane-chai-and-other-aliases-as-a-foreign-terrorist

https://inthesetimes.com/article/from-kahane-to-ben-gvir-israel-far-right-extremism-zionism

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/the-israeli-firebrand-driving-netanyahu-further-to-the-right-dd9e8113

