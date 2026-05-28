Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Kathryn Hayman's avatar
Kathryn Hayman
2h

Thank you for this alarming reality check. So the public should be making waves to try to stop this catastrophe, the problem is most of the public at least in the UK seem to be fearing a Russian invasion any moment, such is the outrageous, hysterical media hype about Russian aggression. I'm truly sick to death of people not understanding any of these conflicts in terms of who is the aggressor, namely NATO, and the continued provocation from the West. One aspect is certainly attractive is Russian suggestion of eliminating the elites themselves, I think they'd be doing us all a favour. .

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David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
4h

Scary but compelling reading

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