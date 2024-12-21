In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Germany, a terror attack unfolded yesterday at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, claiming the lives of at least two individuals, including a child, and injuring 68 others. Initially, Alternative for Germany (AfD) supporters — in Germany and abroad — seized on the attack, which displayed all the hallmarks of Islamist extremism, to criticise the German government’s pro-immigration policies, especially after it emerged that the suspect was a man from Saudi Arabia. “When will this madness end?” asked Alice Weidel, chair of the AfD. Elon Musk weighed in as well, targeting German authorities and calling for chancellor Olaf Scholz’s resignation. Overall, the attack appeared poised to boost support for the AfD in the upcoming German elections.

However, in a surprising twist of events, it has emerged that the suspect, Taleb Al Abdulmohsen, is, in fact, an anti-Islam ex-Muslim — and AfD supporter himself. Al Abdulmohsen has been living in Germany since 2006 and was granted refugee status in 2016. His social media activity indicates a strong anti-Islam stance and support for AfD’s policies, particularly concerning immigration and cultural assimilation. He was vocal about his belief that Germany should protect its borders against illegal migration, particularly from regions associated with Islamic fundamentalism. His public statements suggest that he views uncontrolled immigration as a threat to German society, advocating for stringent border controls and expressing disdain for what he perceived as the country’s leniency towards Muslim immigrants. He is also a fervent Israel supporter.

This latest development means that the attack’s impact could differ significantly from initial predictions. Far from bringing grist to AfD’s mill, the attack is likely to reinforce the establishment’s narrative that the party represents a dangerous threat to democracy, potentially leading to a backlash against the AfD, with voters associating the party with extremism and terrorism, thereby affecting its electoral prospects negatively. At the same time, the incident might polarise the electorate further, with some AfD supporters feeling vindicated by the attack in their support for the party. This polarisation could lead to unpredictable voter behavior in the upcoming elections, scheduled for February, with potential shifts in alliances and policy focus among the political spectrum.

Much will depend on how the AfD, the other parties and the government decide to respond to the incident. The attack will likely be used to justify increased scrutiny and monitoring of the AfD, already under surveillance by Germany’s intelligence services due to suspected extremist tendencies, especially if the party attempts to exploit the attack to further its anti-immigration stance. Furthermore, the attack is likely to intensify calls for greater restrictions on free speech — and even for the AfD to be banned outright. Just two days ago, the German parliament’s lower house, the Bundestag, approved a modification of the constitution in a bid to stop “extremists and populists” — i.e., the AfD — from influencing the federal constitutional court.

Overall, the impact of this attack is likely to be profound. Indeed, it’s hard not to see this as an attempt to influence the upcoming elections. For now, the mainstream establishment seems to be the primary beneficiary, but in these turbulent times, anything remains possible.

Thanks for reading. Putting out high-quality journalism requires constant research, most of which goes unpaid, so if you appreciate my writing please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you haven’t already. Aside from a fuzzy feeling inside of you, you’ll get access to exclusive articles and commentary.

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)