Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
2d

If the EU interferes in an election, it is not election interference, but if Russia does not interfere in an election, it is still election interference. Odd how that works.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2d

It worked in Romania.

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