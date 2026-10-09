Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dutch Dialogue's avatar
Dutch Dialogue
17h

Will there be an English translation as well?

Reply
Share
Lazarus's avatar
Lazarus
16h

I am a Leftist and English. I voted Remain in 2016 Brexit referendum.

I knew EU had problems but believed they were due to its capture by neoliberalism and the logic of the 'unipolar moment' which meant EU would be pro-US when it did not conflict with EU interests. I thought new elections could change the EU concensus from neoliberalism to a mixed economy or socialism, just as I hoped elections would in Britain or any democratic nation state. I thought changes in international conditions e.g. emergence of new technologies or trade opportunities or new financial infrastructure could prompt EU strategic alliances to swing from pro-US to e.g. a pro-Russia or pro-China or pro-India etc stance if it benefited Europe. I thought EU a positive case of international democracy - full of flaws but correctable, given the people voted to put the right people in key positions.

There was real evidence of this e.g. protection for EU workers (e.g. minimum wages, limits on working hours, guaranteed leave), protection for environment and food standards (e.g. controls to prevent over-fishing, protection of water quality, ban on import of sub-standard foods), attempts to build good relations with Russia through trade agreements - looking forwards towards closer union. It was not all bad. The worst policies in Britain, were imposed by our own government, not by the EU. The EU was often our only protection against the worst British politics.

The point it went wrong, I thought, was when the EU opted to share the Euro. This took power from democratic processes and handed it to the central bank and financial services and unelected technocrats and tied everything to the interests of the German economy (as the biggest Euro user) - thus welding EU to a predatory capitalism it could not easily regulate nor easily reject in favour of other infrastructure, and making EU a force-multiplier for German economics and politics instead of a way to contain Germany and 'level the playing field' for small nations.

But it was possible to belong to the EU without joining the Euro - Britain could have used EU membership to support Greece against austerities because we had the pound. We did not because our government was a neoliberal austerity government. Greece was betrayed not because EU had no alternatives but because the international elite at that time chose austerity. We should not blame the institution and exonerate the people who willingly made unforced choices.

Okay, I think EU was not always evil, but we can debate it and I am willing to be convinced EU could never have been any good and it was all wishful thinking but I will never give up the hope of an international democracy that tried to exercise some control over international capital. I will not resign myself to slavery under unregulated capitalism. Where we probably agree is that there has been some kind of fusion of EU and NATO which has no democratic mandate, has never sought one, does not want one. It is an instrument of war on behalf of careerists and profiteers - not on behalf of nations nor even empires but only to global capital. It has no loyalty to Europe nor even to the US. Its only devotion is to itself and its own immoral aims towards absolute power and unlimited greed. It has no value to the 99% and is an existential threat to us all, indeed to all life on earth if it brings about nuclear war. I see no way to save the EU or NATO and expect both to be destroyed - probably by a popularist Far Right which will speak against war in order to gain power, then become warmongering once in power, using the threat of war to continue the destruction of democracy and the shift towards authoritarianism. What replaces the EU might well be something much worse - Britain left EU and is already far less democratic, far more jingoistic than it has been since WW1. EU was maybe always a leaky lifeboat or just a straw for a drowning man but maybe the best we had. I cannot see it die without regret.

In Britain there is talk about rejoining the EU. If there is anothervreferendum, I will vote against rejoining. I want no part of the current EU/NATO military junta nor its insane wars-of-choice with Russia, Iran, and who knows who next - China? My fear is that it will make no difference whether Britain joins EU or NATO or not as we are de facto part of them and their wars just like Ukraine. There is no ability to opt out any more. We have been hijacked by our own deep state. The best we can say is that the hijacking is so blatant no one can seriously deny it anymore.

Reply
Share
5 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Fazi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture