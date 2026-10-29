Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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ekain3's avatar
ekain3
5d

The truth is that the BRICS nations are also part of the New World Order; they accept the economic order dictated by the IMF and the World Bank. Two years ago, Lula opposed the entry of communist Venezuela into the BRICS, and he embraces the AI-driven biometric tracking system pushed by the transhumanist banking oligarchy—the "full-spectrum dominance" of an electronic cage in which we will all be imprisoned. It is a dystopian, technocratic nightmare. It is likely that parts of the Amazon will be repurposed for massive data centers. As for Trump, he, too, is a puppet of the financial establishment—specifically, the more thuggish, gangster-like faction that they choose to fund...

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Gerard's avatar
Gerard
5d

Its worth pointing out, Trump when pressed on Bond interst rates, stated that the treasury has a lot of levers to pull on. And if that's not enough, there's always the army.

Trump understands what matters.

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