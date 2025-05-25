Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james's avatar
james
17h

why the eu goes along with the usa's agenda on everything, especially with regard to china and russia - boggles the mind... it is like europe is determined to point the gun at it's own feet as opposed to doing something positive for itself... thanks for the article...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
18h

Thomas are you an advocate of "free trade"?

No country is an isle. I love my Italian olive oil and Cheeses and spaghetti products and cold cuts. Many folks like the German car brands truck brands bus brands. If the USA wants to compete in the above businesses and others they should " go for it and stop winning. Same for the EU.

PS Italy: stop funding the genocide to the Palestinian people....you too EU. You too USA

Ciao

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture