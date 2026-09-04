Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Charles Young's avatar
Charles Young
17h

*'Pivotal to Anglo/US control of Europe is the control of its economic powerhouse, Germany🇩🇪!'

*No wonder the ThoughtPolice and TongueCutters seek to employ ALL possible fiendish low blows🥊👹to prevent this situation from changing.

*If Germany creates WIN WIN economic cooperation with Russia and Eurasia beyond, other european nations will quickly follow and it's GameOver for Anglo/US hopes for Global hegemony.

*'The nation that controls Eurasia will control the WORLD!'

Halford John Mackinder.

*This explains why EU leadership has been under the control of NATO🇺🇸 and subservient to our Master's impositions👺😈.

Bonne continuation,

CY🇫🇷

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Dan Henry's avatar
Dan Henry
9h

Kabuki theatre nothing more.

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