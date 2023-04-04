It’s been 75 years since the signing into law of the Marshall Plan, which laid the groundwork for a mutually beneficial North Atlantic alliance that offered Europe several decades of economic prosperity and military security. Today, that world no longer exists. Indeed, the contrast between the Marshall Plan and America’s approach to Europe today couldn’t be more jarring. The Marshall Plan may still be regarded as one of the pillars of America’s post-war mythology, but under Biden, America is pursuing an isolationist economic policy and a ham-fisted foreign policy that both run counter to Europe’s vital interests. In my latest UnHerd column, I argue that today the costs of the transatlantic alliance, for Europe, far outweigh the benefits. It’s time for European countries to grow up, get out of this abusive relationship with Washington and embrace the emerging multipolar world order.

