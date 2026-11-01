Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Ally's avatar
Ally
2d

Not the case for Western Europe, but the Serbian Student List is good old NED/CIA sponsored regime change.

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
2d

Hey, great analysis. Here is my take:

Advice from AI after asking why builders using factory based construction are going broke.

• The Scaling Failure: In Western Australia, the housing market remains heavily dominated by consumers and developers who demand bespoke, custom designs. When an offsite builder attempts to accommodate these custom tweaks, the factory line reverts back to standard building practices, just under a roof. This eliminates the speed and efficiency benefits of Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA). [1, 2]

• The "Builder Markup" Inflation: Industry insights from PrefabAus noted that companies like OFFSITE struggled not just with manufacturing scaling, but with market education. Mainstream builders frequently marked up offsite component quotes by 65% to 98% to end clients. This price gouging artificially suppressed retail demand, making it impossible for offsite manufacturers to secure the high-volume pipelines necessary to feed their factories. [1]

My Observation:

Vested interests are alive and well in the regulation, gatekeeping, finance and manufacture of dwellings for human habitation. The slower the process, the more these interests stand to gain.

There is no alternative but to break the mould and begin afresh.

What it needs is new towns, standardised designs and no NIMBYs and planners to stand in the way. A state to ensure that there is land available for free and a lo, fixed rate mortgage. An investment in stable family formation that will cut the need for social services free health care and deficit borrowing at episodically high rates and freedom from the international bond market.

Where I live just 0.2% of the land is zoned for residential use.

What we need in the automobile age is mixed use, two stories with home above and work below situated in car free public space and every house oriented to take advantage of winter sun and summer shade, where people walk and everything they need is close by, especially the schools. Children need safe play space and the ability to roam, and to find mentors other than mum and dad.

Where I live there is plenty of land, The few existing cities are grossly overextended and choked with traffic. Not safe for kids. So they get their life experience, not in the street at the hands of their peers but organized for them by parents. As a child I could freely roam, now kids are housebound looking at screens and social media. They get to school unfit to comprehend, sit still, listen and create. Their knowledge, and what skills they have, have been acquired in a very passive fashion. Many can't read, can't spell and can't do maths.

I spent ten years as a teacher as my first career. Nowadays schools are inhospitable to teachers and the most capable of them find another occupation.

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