It’s hard to imagine a better metaphor for the miserable state of UK politics than David Cameron flying across the Atlantic in the hope of convincing America to continue funding a bloody war on Europe’s doorstep — only to fail miserably. Over the past few days, the Foreign Secretary has met with a number of representatives of the Biden administration, as well as with key Republican leaders (including Trump himself), in an effort to unblock US funding for Ukraine. But in a continuation of his disastrous foreign-policy record, he has so far failed to raise a single dime. But the real is: why is the UK leading the charge to further escalate the West’s involvement in Ukraine, doubling down on the military victory-at-all-costs narrative, when there’s ample agreement, even in Western quarters, that this is impossible for Ukraine to achieve, and a path that, if insisted upon, will inevitably lead to a direct NATO-Russia war? But even more importantly: how did we come to legitimise and even normalise the possibility of a large-scale war with Russia when deep down we all know that it would be a catastrophe of unimaginable proportions, even if it remained limited to purely conventional measures?

Read my latest article here:

Putting out high-quality journalism requires constant research, most of which goes unpaid, so if you appreciate my writing please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you haven’t already. Aside from a fuzzy feeling inside of you, you’ll get access to exclusive articles and commentary.

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)