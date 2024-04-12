Why is the UK flirting with nuclear war?
The British establishment's aggressive posturing against Russia is based on a deeply distorted self-perception of the UK’s power — and national delusions about the US-UK "special relationship"
It’s hard to imagine a better metaphor for the miserable state of UK politics than David Cameron flying across the Atlantic in the hope of convincing America to continue funding a bloody war on Europe’s doorstep — only to fail miserably. Over the past few days, the Foreign Secretary has met with a number of representatives of the Biden administration, as well as with key Republican leaders (including Trump himself), in an effort to unblock US funding for Ukraine. But in a continuation of his disastrous foreign-policy record, he has so far failed to raise a single dime. But the real is: why is the UK leading the charge to further escalate the West’s involvement in Ukraine, doubling down on the military victory-at-all-costs narrative, when there’s ample agreement, even in Western quarters, that this is impossible for Ukraine to achieve, and a path that, if insisted upon, will inevitably lead to a direct NATO-Russia war? But even more importantly: how did we come to legitimise and even normalise the possibility of a large-scale war with Russia when deep down we all know that it would be a catastrophe of unimaginable proportions, even if it remained limited to purely conventional measures?
Thank you Thomas for another incisive - yet depressing article. It cheers me to read commentary like yours though - as I feel less alone. I commented already on Unherd but here it is again… “Excellent article. I squirm when I see British politicians posturing and grandstanding against a backdrop of increasingly apparent governmental dysfunction and ineptitude. As Thomas Fazi indicates though, our comportment (like Macron’s) is not just laughable, it is dangerous. The appalling war mongering of the U.S. and its puppet cheerleaders in Europe, the endless provocation and s_ _ _ stirring, have brought us to the brink of disaster. All of this – as Professor Mearsheimer has said – was completely avoidable. What happened to diplomacy? How many more must die to sate the egos of delusional imperialists?”
Thank you, Thomas. Sadly, lie is truth, war is peace….