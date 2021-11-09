Mainstream-defying reflections on (geo)politics, economics, war, energy and life in general.

By subscribing to my free Substack you’ll stay up to date with all my articles published regularly in UnHerd and Compact (and occasionally elsewhere). If you enjoy my writing, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription: on top of the above, you’ll get access to my newsletter with my top reads of the week and other exclusive articles, commentary, links and other nice stuff. Thanks.