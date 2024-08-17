Thomas Fazi
Nord Stream limited hangout: what does it mean?
The latest revelations raise more questions than answers
16 hrs ago
Thomas Fazi
The folly and immorality of NATO's proxy war in Ukraine
Lord Robert Skidelsky: "We in the West cannot stop Ukrainians fighting to the death if they so wish, but to encourage them to do this is grossly…
Aug 15
Thomas Fazi
The three big NATO myths
A new book by German MP Sevim Dağdelen shatters NATO's biggest myths: why the Alliance has nothing to do with defence, democracy or human rights
Aug 10
Thomas Fazi
How the EU became a subdepartment of NATO
Wolfgang Streeck on how the European Commission used the proxy war in Ukraine as a way of surreptitiously achieving further supranational integration at…
Aug 9
Thomas Fazi
Ukrainian dissident reveals brutal censorship and repression by the Kyiv regime
"There is no freedom of speech whatsoever in Ukraine", says dissident journalist Vasyl Muravytskyi
Aug 8
Thomas Fazi
"Welcome to hell": Israel's torture camps
Israeli human rights organisation says "the Israeli apartheid regime must come to an end"
Aug 6
Thomas Fazi
“One day they might come for you”
Digital rights activist Andrew Lowenthal on progressives' support for the censorship-industrial complex
Aug 5
Thomas Fazi
Israel's desperate attempt to spark WW3
The real reasons behind Israel's assassination of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh
Aug 4
Thomas Fazi
July 2024
The most important speech of the decade?
Viktor Orbán on how the war has revealed the reality of the world today
Jul 31
Thomas Fazi
The ghosts of Germany’s past
The shutdown of "Compact" magazine signals a dangerous escalation in the German government's crackdown on free speech and democracy
Jul 22
Thomas Fazi
The EU's war on free speech
Mass censorship is our desperate oligarchy’s last line of defence
Jul 20
Thomas Fazi
The failure of German reunification
Plus: Why a Trump-Vance presidency would be good for Europe
Jul 18
Thomas Fazi
