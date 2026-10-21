I’m delighted to debut in Responsible Statecraft with an article that draws upon my recent investigation into the “Russian hybrid warfare” narrative. Here’s an excerpt from the piece:
Many of the most widely publicised cases of alleged Russian sabotage — the “jamming” of the GPS signal of von der Leyen’s plane, the Baltic cable incidents in late 2024, a crashed DHL cargo plane, a fire at Heathrow Airport in 2025 — ended up collapsing upon basic scrutiny. In each case, Russian involvement was ultimately ruled out. […]
The same goes for the drone panic that swept Europe in the fall of 2025, when near-daily sightings caused the closure of several airports across the continent. Leaders openly blamed Moscow, yet virtually all the “Russian drone” sightings turned out to be unfounded. […]
So is this just a case of collective panic fuelled by click-addicted media? Or, given that the claims of a Russian “hybrid war” against Europe appear to rest on little more than propaganda, is there a concerted effort by the European Union-NATO establishment to condition citizens to believe that Europe is under attack from Russia?
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Thomas Fazi
Website: thomasfazi.net
Twitter: @battleforeurope
Latest book: The Brussels Empire: The EU’s Silent Coup Against Democracy (German version only for now: Die Brüsseler Tyrannei: oder Der diskrete Staatsstreich)
The EU's 800 B covid programme (used for all things but covid measures) retires in 2027. They now need a new boogey man so don't expect it to stop anytime soon.
The evidence that Slobo Milosevic was going to overrun europe if he wasn't stopped right this minute was thin. The evidence of Iraqi WMDs was thin.
Because each was a pretext. These pretexts tossed about because the Russian leadership is weak, dithering and indecisive, while NATO are predators.
Any stick to beat a dog. Not a lion.