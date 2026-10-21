Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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jbnn's avatar
jbnn
16h

The EU's 800 B covid programme (used for all things but covid measures) retires in 2027. They now need a new boogey man so don't expect it to stop anytime soon.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2d

The evidence that Slobo Milosevic was going to overrun europe if he wasn't stopped right this minute was thin. The evidence of Iraqi WMDs was thin.

Because each was a pretext. These pretexts tossed about because the Russian leadership is weak, dithering and indecisive, while NATO are predators.

Any stick to beat a dog. Not a lion.

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