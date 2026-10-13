Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4d

Once upon a time, not so long ago, any development that the establishment of the day didn't like could automatically be blamed on Jews.

Crops failed? Because Jews.

Freak storm sank the royal fleet? Everyone knows that Jews not only hate us because we are so noble and kind, Jews also can control the weather.

Foreign invasion? Machinations of Jews.

King's eldest son and heir turns out to be a rather flamboyant and barely closeted homosexual? Jews, you silly goose!

No evidence needed. Because Jews. What, are you on their side?

Today's establishment is far more enlightened. They do not blame unwanted election results and social dissension on Jews. Instead, they blame Russia.

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
4d

Two tier Keir is clearly still here.

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