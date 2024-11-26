How the left became the enemy of the working classes

In October, I had the pleasure of participating in the first edition of the Tolfa International Forum, held in the beautiful city of Tolfa, Italy, and more specifically in the town’s 400 year-old Cappuccini monastery. The forum, organised by Pål Steigan, chief editor of steigan.no, saw the participation of some of the best independent journalists and (geo)political thinkers around in Europe today, including Glenn Diesen, Patrick Henningsen, Eva Bartlett and others.

This is the video of the opening talk I gave, on how the left in the West went from being a vehicle of working-class politics to being the greatest enemy of the working classes — and of any project of socialist emancipation. I also speak about the need to go beyond the left-right dichotomy once and for all, and how these terms, despite having lost much of their meaning — or at least any meaningful connection to what they’ve historically meant — remain one of the key tools through which ruling elites drive artificial ideological-cultural wedges between different sections of society which share common class/material interests.

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)