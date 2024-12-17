Merkel memoir confirms Russia was bent on avoiding war

The other day I had the pleasure of appearing on Pascal Lottaz’s Neutrality Studies channel, one of my favourite geopolitical outlets (YouTube; Substack). We spoke about Merkel’s recently published memoir, where she confirms that both she and Putin tried to avoid all-out war in Ukraine, but lost out to powerful pro-war forces in the US, Ukraine and Europe.

You can watch the full interview here:

I previously wrote about this here:

