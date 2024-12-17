Playback speed
Merkel memoir confirms Russia was bent on avoiding war

My interview with Pascal Lottaz from Neutrality Studies
Thomas Fazi
and
Pascal Lottaz
Dec 17, 2024
Transcript

The other day I had the pleasure of appearing on Pascal Lottaz’s Neutrality Studies channel, one of my favourite geopolitical outlets (YouTube; Substack). We spoke about Merkel’s recently published memoir, where she confirms that both she and Putin tried to avoid all-out war in Ukraine, but lost out to powerful pro-war forces in the US, Ukraine and Europe.

You can watch the full interview here:

I previously wrote about this here:

How Merkel tried to prevent war in Ukraine

Thomas Fazi
·
Nov 30
How Merkel tried to prevent war in Ukraine

I've written for UnHerd about Merkel's mammoth 700-page memoir that has just been published: Freedom. The book provides some crucial and previously undisclosed insights into Nord Stream, Putin, the Minsk agreements, Merkel's failure to to prevent war, and the US's role in all that:

Read full story

