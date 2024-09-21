The EU and the politics of permacrisis

A short clip from an interview where I discuss my recent paper, The silent coup: the European Commission’s power grab, in which I explain how Ursula von der Leyen exploited the Covid-19 and Ukraine crises to spearhead a dramatic expansion of the powers of the Commission.

You can view the full interview here:

Putting out high-quality journalism requires constant research, most of which goes unpaid, so if you appreciate my writing please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you haven’t already. Aside from a fuzzy feeling inside of you, you’ll get access to exclusive articles and commentary.

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)