Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The EU and the politics of permacrisis

Ursula Von der Leyen's coup(s)
Thomas Fazi
Sep 21, 2024
Share

A short clip from an interview where I discuss my recent paper, The silent coup: the European Commission’s power grab, in which I explain how Ursula von der Leyen exploited the Covid-19 and Ukraine crises to spearhead a dramatic expansion of the powers of the Commission.

You can view the full interview here:

Putting out high-quality journalism requires constant research, most of which goes unpaid, so if you appreciate my writing please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you haven’t already. Aside from a fuzzy feeling inside of you, you’ll get access to exclusive articles and commentary.

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope 

Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)

Discussion about this podcast

Thomas Fazi
Thomas Fazi
Authors
Thomas Fazi