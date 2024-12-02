Playback speed
The European Union is an unmitigated disaster

The EU has failed to reach its stated goals — it hasn't made Europe stronger, economically or geopolitically, or produced positive socioeconomic outcomes — but calling it a failure would be a mistake
Thomas Fazi
Dec 02, 2024
I recently spoke to the French Invaders podcast about the EU, supranationalisation, NATO, Ukraine and much more. Their first question they asked me was if I thought the EU had been an unmitigated disaster; this is my answer (in under 8 minutes).

You can listen to the full episode here.

